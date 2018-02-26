Italy is preparing to elect its next prime minister, and John Oliver is here to explain why none of the candidates are very good. On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver broke down the players in the race, from former game show contestants to “one of history’s most ludicrous humans” Silvio Berlusconi, who isn’t even technically in the running. The clear solution: Just elect John Oliver himself. As far as anyone can tell, there’s no law that you have to be an Italian citizen to run for the office, and so “we have ourselves an Air Bud scenario.” Viva Oliver!