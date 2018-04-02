Some fans were alarmed by news that Justin Timberlake might be performing alongside a Prince hologram during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime show, news Timberlake reportedly denied over the weekend. In the end, JT sang a duet with a massive projection of the late artist, providing musical and vocal accompaniment to previously-captured video of Prince. No matter how you felt about the performance itself, the projection did not have the uncanny verisimilitude of an actual hologram (see also: Tupac performing Coachella in 2012) and for that, perhaps we can all be thankful.