Kanye and Kim Kardashian Are Headed to Family Feud

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Much like you, Kanye has waited his whole life to appear on Family Feud. Unlike you, he’s finally getting his chance. (Even if you did, you wouldn’t get to square off against Kris Jenner, so it’s probably for the best.) Kim Kardashian announced their family’s upcoming visit to Celebrity Family Feud this weekend on Snapchat. Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Campbell will reportedly take on Kim and Kanye, as well as a few of the West family’s nearest and dearest. TMZ claims the Hiltons were initially scheduled to battle the Kardashian Jenners, but pulled out prior this this weekend’s taping. The episode will presumably air during the ABC show’s upcoming fifth season later this year.