After being hospitalized for a massive heart attack on Sunday night, Kevin Smith uploaded a video of himself in the hospital this morning. Smith described the experience of being taken to the hospital and having surgery, and jokes about his fear of having to show his penis to the doctors. Smith thanked people for sending their support to him, saying, “I remember reading kind things from people who don’t normally say kind things about me or my career.” Smith also supported Chris Pratt after he was criticized for sending a tweet asking fans to send prayers. “Please don’t fight over stuff like that,” he said. “It’s a waste of time.”

Smith said that he now feels well, thanks to the work of his doctors, and though he’ll have to take some medication, he’s well on his way to full recovery. He added that the experience made him reflect on his life as a whole. “I thought about my parents and how they raised me, and my brother and my sister, and my friends, and my wife and my kid, and this weird wonderful career that I’ve had for so long ― and I was like, content,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to die, don’t get me wrong, but I was like, Well, if the ferry man comes tonight, I got to pay him. What a ride it’s been. What an incredible fucking ride it’s been.”