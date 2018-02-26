Kevin Smith Survives ‘Massive’ Heart Attack

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kevin Smith is recovering after experiencing a heart attack last night before he was set to film a standup special. Smith shared a photo of himself in the hospital on Twitter and Instagram this morning, explaining that his doctor told him he “had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight.” “For now,” Smith added, “I’m still above ground!” He went on to describe how he felt “filled with a sense of calm” during the operation and that as he “stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content.” “I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan),” he wrote “But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight… and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be.” You can see the full post below.