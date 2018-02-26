Kevin Smith Survives ‘Massive’ Heart Attack

Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

What Is the Coldest Netflix Show?

A thorough investigation inspired by Seven Seconds.

5:03 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Accuser on His Transparent Firing: ‘He Has Done This to Himself’

She also defended the rigor of Amazon’s investigation.

4:43 p.m.

Can UnREAL Rebound in Season 3?

After a sophomore slump, a long hiatus, and behind-the-scenes shake-ups, can Lifetime save its breakout hit?

2:01 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Is Making That Gina Rodriguez Rom-Com You Wanted

The Jane the Virgin star is producing and starring in Someone Great for Netflix.

1:58 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan and His Muscles Will Burn All Your Books!

MBJ stars in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 movie, out this May.

1:21 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: March 2018

Bad news for Archer fans.

12:46 p.m.

Good Girls Arrives at the Right Cultural Moment

The NBC series about three moms turned criminals is Breaking Bad meets Time’s Up.

11:39 a.m.

Steve Harvey on the Oscars Best Picture Mistake: ‘I Was Free! Thank You, God!’

“When he walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren’s hand, that’s when I knew redemption was mine.”

10:36 a.m.

Play Vulture’s Official Bachelor Drinking Game

Every time Arie says, verbatim, “I love that.”

10:31 a.m.

We Polled New Oscar Voters: How Are They Changing the Way the Academy Thinks?

We asked the younger, more diverse voters how they feel about this year’s nominations, and the results will surprise you.

10:27 a.m.

What Donald Glover Said to Lena Dunham After His Girls Arc

Dunham told Glover that she hoped his Girls role didn’t tokenize him.

10:07 a.m.

A Complete Guide to Spring TV’s Many Reboots, Revivals, and Spinoffs

From Roseanne to Trading Spaces.

10:06 a.m.

John Oliver Could Win Italian Election Thanks to an Air Bud–Style Technicality

“As far as I’m concerned, we have ourselves an Air Bud scenario.”

9:38 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Says Nudity in Red Sparrow ‘Empowered’ Her After Photo Hack

“I feel like something that was taken from me, I got back.”

9:07 a.m.

Kevin Smith Survives ‘Massive’ Heart Attack

“For now, I’m still above ground!”

9:00 a.m.

My Friend Michelle McNamara, the Crime Writer Gone in the Dark

Remembering the author, and late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, on the occasion of the release of her book on her pursuit of the Golden State Killer.

9:00 a.m.

The Queer Eye Fab 5, Ranked

Who is the best Queer Eye expert: Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, or Bobby?

8:10 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: The Women Tell All

In what universe is this a “controversial” season, Chris Harrison?

8:00 a.m.

Martin Short on the Secret to Talk Shows and What SNL Can’t Do Anymore

Short talks about his life and career less as a series of wins and losses and more as simply a (very funny) flow of experiences.

2:25 a.m.

The Weinstein Company Will File for Bankruptcy

“While we recognize that this is an extremely unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, the board has no choice.”