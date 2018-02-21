Kiersey Clemons Joins Gael García Bernal in New Zorro Movie

Kiersey Clemons is set to star opposite Gael García Bernal in Z, filmmaker Jonás Cuarón’s “reimagining” of a classic Zorro movie, reports Variety. Written and directed by Cuarón (who co-wrote Gravity with his dad, Alfonso Cuarón), this film sees the masked hero (Bernal) embark on swashbuckling adventures, but this time in the near future. According to IMDB, Clemons, who is best known for her roles in Dope and Flatliners, will be playing a character named Zee. Things are going to get complicated if they both both decide to carve the letter Z on their enemies/nearby objects as a calling card.