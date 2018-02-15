Who Knew Watching Kendrick Lamar Rap in a Palm Tree Could Be So Fun

Photo: JayRockVEVO

Leave it to the multitalented TDE power player Dave Free to direct what is possibly the most fun Kendrick Lamar video to appear in a while. If you’ve ever wanted to see Kendrick Lamar eat elote in a palm tree, and then also see fellow TDE artist Jay Rock rap in what is presumably the same palm tree — or if you wanted to see Kendrick rap in the middle of a street while tightly choreographed cars zoom around him in various dizzying and dangerous ways, your wishes will finally be fulfilled. Also featured: Future exploring the upper reaches of his voice while rapping on the top of a building, and a bunch of panicked office workers. “King’s Dead” is from both the upcoming Jay Rock album and the Black Panther soundtrack, which, if you haven’t already heard, might as well be an entire new Kendrick Lamar and friends album. The video seems to have nothing to do with the film, but it doesn’t really need to. You’re seeing it this weekend either way.