Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

66 Oscar Monologues and Opening Numbers Ranked, From Worst to Best

From Seth MacFarlane and Snow White to Chris Rock and NPH, with lots of Bob Hope in the middle.

8 mins ago

The Best Comics to Read — and One Comics Doc to Watch — in March

From a surreal treatise on art to the saga of a sinister ice-cream man.

1:13 a.m.

Late Night Blasts Ben Carson’s $31,000 HUD Office Dining Set

“Does Ben Carson think a good chair costs $5,000? This guy would be the worst Price Is Right contestant.”

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode 6

What American Crime Story gets right and wrong in ‘Descent’.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: A Crystal Ball

Andrew Cunanan can’t see how flimsy his lies really are.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Stephen Colbert: ‘I Got to Give Credit to Donald Trump’ on Gun Control

In what must be a Late Show first, Stephen Colbert called one of Donald Trump’s gun opinions “reasonable.”

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio To Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate Movie

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and touches on the Manson family murders.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: We Learn From You

Is our technology conspiring against us?

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Kristen Wiig Might Play the Villain in Wonder Woman 2

She’s reportedly in talks to play Cheetah.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Lands Guest Spot on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

All signs point to her playing Detective Rosa Diaz’s love interest.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

New Movies and Shows on iTunes: March 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, I, Tonya, Phantom Thread, and more.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Last Men in Aleppo Producer Secures Last Minute Visa To Attend The Oscars

Syrian filmmaker Kareem Abeed has been fighting to enter the U.S. despite Trump’s travel ban.

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

Heathers Reboot Postponed in Wake of Parkland Shooting

“We feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

There’s a Mary-Louise Parker Short Film Inside the New Jennifer Lawrence Movie

The Jennifer Lawrence spy movie features one excellent Mary-Louise Parker scene.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

The 15 Most Bizarre 911 Calls on 9-1-1

When a bouncy castle flies off of a cliff, you better call Connie Britton.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

The Looming Tower Is Basically Law & Order: Bin Laden Unit

The Hulu miniseries is frustratingly not-quite-there account of the run-up to the 9/11 attacks.

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

These Trump Paintings, by Peter Saul, Are a Highlight of the ADAA Fair

In spite of claims otherwise, Saul does not make “political art.”

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

How to Watch This Year’s Oscars Ceremony

As always, having cable is a blessing.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

Wendell Pierce on Some Old Black Man and Why He Always Comes Back to Theater

Pierce also discussed the legacy of The Wire and saying good-bye to Meghan Markle.

Yesterday at 2:09 p.m.

Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin Fired After Reports of Inappropriate Behavior

Franklin reportedly made sexually charged comments and was verbally abusive.