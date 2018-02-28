Kristen Wiig Might Play the Villain in Wonder Woman 2

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kristen Wiig might be sticking her claws into Wonder Woman. According to Deadline, the Bridesmaids star is being considered to play Cheetah, a classic comic book villain, in the upcoming highly anticipated movie sequel. Wiig, who is mostly known for her comedy chops, would be the adversary to Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince. This time the superhero has skipped ahead in time from World War II to fight crime in the 1980s. Cheetah, who was originally depicted as the alter ego of a socialite, will probably fit right in with Reagan’s America. Though, then again, since this is the Cold War she could suddenly become a Soviet. Patty Jenkins is also returning as the film’s director.