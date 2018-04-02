Kylie Jenner Confirms She Gave Birth to a Baby Girl

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion

After months of speculation that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child, with Travis Scott, the beauty mogul has finally confirmed, yes, it’s indeed true. And not only that — she gave birth to a healthy baby girl last week. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on her favorite platform, Instagram, saying she made the conscious decision to avoid discussing her pregnancy on social media as a means of privacy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Additionally, Jenner gushed about her overall pregnancy experience, noting that she had no complications. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Posted to her social-media outlets, Jenner also shared a video dedicated to her daughter. It shows many private moments between Jenner and Scott over the past nine months, including OB/GYN appointments, interviews with family and friends, and what occurred on the actual delivery day. The baby’s name has yet to be revealed.