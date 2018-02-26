Latest News from Vulture

1:29 a.m.

Late Night Grapples With Parkland, Trump, and Arming the Nation’s Teachers

First of all, never go after a teenager on social media. We all saw what happened to Marco Rubio.

Yesterday at 11:43 p.m.

Scandal’s Bellamy Young Says Ryan Seacrest Shouldn’t Host Oscars Red Carpet

“I think this is the time to step aside and let someone of equal talent that is beyond reproach to be in charge.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Season Premiere Recap: I Don’t Think She’s Got It Anymore

Welcome back to this rosy-hued funhouse mirror of reality TV.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Stacey Dash Files to Run for Congress in California

The Clueless star registered in California’s 44th District, currently repped by Democratic congresswoman Nanette Barragán.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: The Sting

Romance! Terror! Teddy Roosevelt! This episode has something for everyone.

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

YouTube Reportedly Resumes Running Ads on Logan Paul’s Channel

Earlier this month YouTube suspended Paul’s ability to run advertisements due to a pattern of “unsuitable” behavior.

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Theater Review: Dramas Family and Global, in An Ordinary Muslim

“Too Muslim for some, not Muslim enough for others,” one character laments.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Relevance of Relevance

Intergenerational, intersectional feminist conflict.

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse Pulls Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig, Swaps in Amanda Peet Play

Our Very Own Carlin McCullough will have its world premiere instead.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

In Its Third Season, UnREAL Returns to Form

It’s always thinking simultaneously about the visceral pleasures it’s providing and the thoughts it’s planting in our heads.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: March 2018

Say good-bye to Dirty Dancing.

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest Sexual-Assault Allegations Revealed by Former E! Stylist

She claims he repeatedly groped her and that E! terminated her when she reported his alleged behavior in 2013.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

What Is the Coldest Netflix Show?

A thorough investigation inspired by Seven Seconds.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Accuser on His Transparent Firing: ‘He Has Done This to Himself’

She also defended the rigor of Amazon’s investigation.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

Can UnREAL Rebound in Season 3?

After a sophomore slump, a long hiatus, and behind-the-scenes shake-ups, can Lifetime save its breakout hit?

Yesterday at 2:01 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Is Making That Gina Rodriguez Rom-Com You Wanted

The Jane the Virgin star is producing and starring in Someone Great for Netflix.

Yesterday at 1:58 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan and His Muscles Will Burn All Your Books!

MBJ stars in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 movie, out this May.

Yesterday at 1:21 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: March 2018

Bad news for Archer fans.

Yesterday at 12:46 p.m.

Good Girls Arrives at the Right Cultural Moment

The NBC series about three moms turned criminals is Breaking Bad meets Time’s Up.

Yesterday at 11:39 a.m.

Steve Harvey on the Oscars Best Picture Mistake: ‘I Was Free! Thank You, God!’

“When he walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren’s hand, that’s when I knew redemption was mine.”