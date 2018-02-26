On Monday, L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse cancelled a production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig” and announced the upcoming summer world premiere of “Our Very Own Carlin McCullough,” a new play by Amanda Peet, in its stead. This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz was initially cast to star in LaBute’s play. The decision comes after a similar move by New York’s MCC Theater. Earlier this month LaBute was fired as the Off Broadway theater’s playwright-in-residence; MCC also cancelled their production of his play “Reasons to be Pretty Happy.” Neither theater has officially released a statement explaining their decision to pull their respective LaBute productions.