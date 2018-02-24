First there was Psycho. Then there was Home Alone. Now, Lady Bird. One could reasonably argue that when somebody makes a pilgrimage to your movie’s fictional house, you’ve done a damn good job as a filmmaker with your “world building” and all that jazz — which is exactly what’s happening to the fine folks living in Sacramento’s posh Lady Bird house. “I think they’re okay, but I feel so badly, because I didn’t know, and certainly couldn’t have known that this is what would end up happening,” Greta Gerwig explained on The Late Late Show. “They were so sweet when I asked, Oh, can I use your house? And they said Yes, of course. And now this! It’s a beautiful house!” Pro tip: Get there early for maximum enjoyment with your mom.