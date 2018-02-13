LeBron James Is Bringing Back House Party

King James is expanding his empire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron James will produce a revived House Party movie through his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, with Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori tapped to handle the screenplay. “This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James said to THR. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.” James — a big enough fan of the original movies to give his sons Kid ‘n Play haircuts — and SpringHill partner Maverick Carter said that they’re eyeing musicians to join the cast, and that while it’s not in the plan yet, a cameo from the basketball star is a possibility. House Party adds to the growing production slate for the Warner Bros. subsidiary company, with narrative projects like Top Boy and a limited series about Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer being developed with Netflix, and nonfiction ones like the Starz docuseries Warriors of Liberty City, the Vince Carter documentary The Carter Effect, and the NBC game show The Wall.