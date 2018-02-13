Latest News from Vulture

8:40 p.m.

Get Out Is Screening at AMC Theaters for Free on Presidents’ Day

Dozens of AMC Theaters are hosting free screenings of the movie in honor of the one year anniversary of its release.

7:55 p.m.

Bill Paxton’s Family Suing Hospital for Wrongful Death

Paxton died in February 2017 of a stroke following heart surgery. He was 61.

7:00 p.m.

Queer Eye Recap: Sister Christian

The Fab Five do their very best impression of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

6:15 p.m.

The Future Is (a Little More) Female at the New York Philharmonic

Deborah Borda takes over as CEO, with big plans.

5:56 p.m.

A Day-by-Day Schedule of the Remaining Olympic Figure-Skating Events

It’s not over yet!

5:27 p.m.

Wonder Woman Did Blockbuster Ratings With Its TV Premiere on HBO

Amazonian, some might say.

5:18 p.m.

LeBron James Is Bringing Back House Party

Don’t tell your pop.

4:50 p.m.

Tessa Thompson Will Pocket Your Diamonds in Jewelry Thief Doris Payne Biopic

Can this take place in the Oceans 8 cinematic universe?

4:40 p.m.

Thirteen Reasons Why Author Jay Asher Accused of Sexual Harassment

He has been banned from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

4:18 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish Are Teaming Up in The Kitchen

The drama is based on a comic book.

3:33 p.m.

Black Panther Writer Reg Hudlin on T’Challa and the Future of Black Superheroes

“White superheroes get together all the time. Why can’t black people come together and save people just the same?”

3:28 p.m.

For the Hungry Boy! Valentine’s Day Cards Inspired by Phantom Thread.

Use them carefully.

3:22 p.m.

Why Marvel Spent More on Getting Black Panther Just Right

“The resources devoted to this surpass our last couple of movies,” says Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

1:53 p.m.

This Top Model–Drag Race Crossover Clip Is Going for the Gold in Speed Shading

Manila has arrived to stir up some drama between the ANTM models.

1:41 p.m.

Rita Ora Joins Detective Pikachu, As the World Asks, ‘Who Is That Pokémon?’

Ryan Reynolds is starring as the titular Detective Pikachu.

1:39 p.m.

Queer Eye Recap: For the Straight Guy?

This episode made me absolutely bawl.

1:27 p.m.

It’s Officially Robbin’ Season in This First Full Trailer for Atlanta Season Two

“Everybody gotta eat.”

1:04 p.m.

We’re Getting Less Stranger Things Next Season

The kids are growing up so fast.

12:08 p.m.

Adam Rippon Slams Haters With a Drag Race Quote Like the ‘Glamazon Bitch’ He Is

He’s “ready for the runway.”

12:05 p.m.

David Letterman’s Netflix Show Underscores the Value of the Talk-Show Interview

With the second episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman continues to make the case that talk shows should be about conversations.