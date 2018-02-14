Lena Waithe’s Queer Comedy About Her Life Gets Pilot Order at TBS

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Today in delightful Black History Month gifts: Lena Waithe’s new series Twenties has landed a pilot order from TBS. Waithe created and wrote the show, which focuses on a queer black girl and her two straight friends, when she was in her early 20s. Last May, Waithe described the show to Vulture as semiautobiographical, calling it her “Master of None about life in my 20s, set in L.A.” In a statement announcing the pilot, Waithe said she wrote it in 2009: “I always wanted to tell a story where a queer black woman was the protagonist and I’m so grateful to TBS for giving me a platform to tell this story,” she said. “Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough, it’s time for us to finally take the lead.” Waithe created and executive produces The Chi, and acts on Master of None.