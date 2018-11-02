Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Leslie Jones might be an official NBC correspondent at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but that doesn’t mean she knows anything more about curling than you do. The Saturday Night Live star has been avidly livetweeting the games, sharing her thoughts on the events and competitors, even when she’s not sure what’s going on. It’s pretty delightful. Here’re a few highlights from Saturday.

Jones explains why luge is dangerous.

WHAT IN THE SIMPLE FUCK IS THIS?! AND WHY?!!!! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/hbVSIjFyAw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

Jones has a theory on why Kyle Mack missed his final jump.

Boy if you don’t pull your pants up!! Kyle what set you from?! NONE! Exactly!! Pull your fucking pants up!! pic.twitter.com/JeWdlqKyGi — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

How do speed-skating relays work?

Who got the baton!! Somebody explain this man!! pic.twitter.com/50tzHYmWNm — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

What about curling?

Is it like marbles?’ I don’t understand I’m going to bed on that one!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/2467bGZ9UW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 11, 2018

Does this skater have a secret agenda?

He has a career in the movie business if he want pic.twitter.com/1uANfRg7Jh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

This description is just accurate.