Latest News from Vulture

1:06 a.m.

Quentin Tarantino Addresses Uma Thurman’s NYTimes Piece, Kill Bill Car Accident

“Again, that is one of the biggest regrets of my life.”

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

YouTuber Kian Lawley Fired from The Hate U Give Over Clip Featuring Racist Jokes

20th Century Fox made the decision to recast Lawley’s role “due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behaviors.”

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Cut For Time SNL Sketch Has Perfect Toy for Your Little Future Wicked Stepmother

“Mommy? Where’s the drama in that?”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Martin McDonagh on a Dying Profession, in Hangmen

Theater Review: Martin McDonagh on a Dying Profession, in Hangmen

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: This Grill Is on Fire

How in the world did Katie fall through a skylight?

Yesterday at 9:58 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: Making a Murderer

“Silver Smile” moves fast and packs a lot of story into each minute.

Yesterday at 9:44 p.m.

Remembering John Mahoney, the Frasier Star with the Twinkle in His Eye

On Frasier and in his film roles, Mahoney’s exuberance shone brightly.

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Tries to Punch Up One of Her Favorite Mean Girls Quotes

If anything, Sears is a funnier reference now.

Yesterday at 7:57 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy Lives the Mom Dream in Her New Life of the Party Trailer

The movie is nominally about a parent returning to get her degree, but it seems to be about the chillest teen daughter in the world.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

At WNYC, an Uncertain Path Out of Scandal

The radio institution tolerated harassment and bullying for years. Now, its CEO must satisfy angry staffers without sliding into an overzealous panic.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Frasier Actor John Mahoney Dead at 77

Mahoney was in hospice care at the time of his death.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Henry Cavill’s Mustache Has Taken Over His Instagram

“I have taken it upon myself to address you, my lovers and my haters to announce this exciting event!”

Yesterday at 5:33 p.m.

Why Are Elton John, Paul Simon, and Other Musicians Retiring From Touring?

See these artists while you still can.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Hollywood Manager to Close Agency After Sexual-Harassment Accusations

Vincent Cirrincione was also condemned by his client Taraji P. Henson.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

This Is Us Notches Biggest Post–Super Bowl Audience Since 2012

Nearly 27 million viewers caught the super-sad episode, though ratings sagged for the big game itself.

Yesterday at 5:06 p.m.

Uma Thurman Blames Harvey Weinstein, CAA for Kill Bill Crash

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.”

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Broadway’s New Evan Hansen Gets Back to His ‘Sad Boy’ Roots

Taylor Trensch talks about leaving Hello, Dolly!, being friends with Beanie Feldstein, and the advice he got from Bette Midler.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Maybe Star Wars Should Go Easy on the British Brunettes

Is this the distaff version of Dunkirk?

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

How Electric Dreams Compares to Philip K. Dick’s Short Stories

A look at what changed and what was left intact in Amazon’s Electric Dreams anthology series.

Yesterday at 4:29 p.m.

21 Horror TV Shows You Can Watch Right Now

From Channel Zero to Ash vs. Evil Dead.