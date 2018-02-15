Photo: JAMAL A. WILSON/AFP/Getty Images

Lifetime’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie Harry & Meghan, which will tell the story of the romance between Harry and Meghan but with people slightly less famous, is also going to involve Princess Diana somehow. Lifetime has announced that Bonnie Soper (Filthy Rich) will play Harry’s mother in the film. Maggie Sullivun (Fargo) will also appear as Queen Elizabeth II, whose only line will likely be “What is Suits?” and “Sure, I guess.” The film is currently being shot in the very British location of Vancouver, Canada, and it will premiere on Lifetime this spring.