7 Best New Songs of the Week: Kehlani, Girlpool, Joshua Hedley, Blood Orange

Girlpool and Dev Hynes make a great pair.

How to Stream the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Watch the Olympics live from your computer, mobile, or streaming device.

Richard Pryor’s Widow Is Happy to Confirm He Had Sex With Marlon Brando

Quincy Jones was right.

Golden Exits Is a Quietly Haunting Brooklyn Ensemble Piece

Alex Ross Perry’s thoughtful domestic drama stars Jason Schwartzman, Chloë Sevigny, and Emily Browning.

Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us, Jack’s Death, and Acting With Mandy Moore

“I’m personally still around on the show, Jack is still around, not going anywhere.”

A YouTube Vlogger Made an R&B Song and it’s Actually Good

It’s about infidelity, of course.

The Spice Girls Are Officially Doing a Reunion Tour

Say you’ll be there.

This Is Us Was Never Just About Jack Pearson’s Death

Why Jack’s demise should mark the end of This Is Us fan theories.

Lisa Halliday’s Tremendous New Experiment of a Novel

The book is split in two. Which half is “more interesting,” a young woman’s unlikely romance or a young man’s encounter with world affairs?

Logan Paul Made a Citizen’s Arrest After a Guy Broke Into His Home

The intruder entered his house through an unlocked door.

Disney Is Developing Multiple Star Wars TV Shows

And they will belong specifically to the company’s forthcoming streaming platform.

‘Eight Loving Arms and All Those Suckers.’

How Angels in America put Roy Cohn into the definitive story of AIDS.

Roman Polanski Rape Victim Says Tarantino Was ‘Wrong’ to Say She Wanted It

“I hope he doesn’t make an ass of himself and keep talking that way.”

The 12 Most Memorable Moments From Olympic Opening Ceremonies

From Russia’s stadium cards to the gleaming Tongan flag-bearer.

A Few Reasons Why the Winter Olympics Are the Better Olympics

For one, the outfits are better.

Miami Beware, the Jersey Shore Cast Is Reuniting for Family Vacation April 5

Get a first look at the cast’s trip to Miami.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph Are Our Greatest Celebrity Couple

The best celebrity relationships of all are those that make you appreciate each member of the couple so much more.

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart on the ‘Perfect Storm’ of Betty Becoming a Cam Girl

“It was a way for her to express her budding sexuality.”

Call Me! Beep Me! Disney Channel Is Making a Live-Action Kim Possible Movie

Pitbull for Rufus!

A Day-by-Day Schedule of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Stay up to date with our day-by-day guide to the 2018 Winter Olympics