Logan Paul Made a Citizen’s Arrest After a Guy Broke Into His Home

Logan Paul, the infamous YouTuber who is constantly stirring up controversy and yet somehow still doing his thing, reportedly made a citizen’s arrest after discovering that a man had broken into his home Tuesday night. Per TMZ, Paul arrived home to discover a man had let himself in through an unlocked door and then started charging his phone in the living room. Apparently, others were in the house at the time of the break-in, but they just assumed the sound from the intruder, who had come to the house to try to meet Paul, was the YouTube star himself. Paul made a citizen’s arrest (a thing in California!) and once the police arrived, the man was booked for criminal trespass. Never meet your idols, at least not this way. Also, choose better idols.