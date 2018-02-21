Lupita Nyong’o To Star in Movie Adaptation of Trevor Noah’s Memoir Born a Crime

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is set to star in movie based on Trevor Noah’s autobiography Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actress will play the comedian’s mother, Patricia, who raised her mixed race child (Noah) during Apartheid, when it was illegal for children to be born with parents of different races. The book details Patricia’s influence on her son’s life and her deeply held religious beliefs. Patricia also survived a harrowing incident in which her ex-husband, Noah’s stepfather, shot her in the head in 2009.

“When I read Trevor Noah’s ‘Born A Crime,’ I could not put the book down,” the Black Panther actress wrote on Instagram. “Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!”