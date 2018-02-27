M. Night Shyamalan Psychological Thriller Series Ordered by Apple

M. Night Shyamalan is the latest Hollywood creative to join forces with Apple. The Silicon Valley giant is on a green-lighting spree to amass original content, and Shyamalan has been given a straight-to-series order for ten episodes of a psychological thriller series. Bucking the trend of very long everything, each of those episodes will only be 30 minutes. The show, which was created and will be written by producer Tony Basgallop (24: Live Another Day), will be co-produced by Shyamalan, and he will also direct the first episode. Shyamalan joins other top talents like Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Ronald D. Moore, and Damien Chazelle, who are also creating new programming for Apple.