Marlon Brando’s Son Denies That His Dad Slept With Richard Pryor

Yet another child of a Hollywood legend has commented on their father’s alleged sex life. Marlon Brando’s son Miko Brando tells TMZ that his father did not sleep with Richard Pryor, as Quincy Jones so colorfully revealed in his Vulture interview. Jones’s story was confirmed by Pryor’s widow, Jennifer, who later told Vulture, “Richard just saw himself as a sexualized creature, who wasn’t afraid of exploration and experimentation.” Shortly after Quincy’s comments, Pryor’s daughter Rain denied the claim and Jennifer’s validation, saying, “Daddy did not have relations with Brando.” Miko has now sided with Pryor’s daughter, telling TMZ, “The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor.” He did not comment on whether his dad would’ve “fucked a mailbox” or any of the other men Jones named.