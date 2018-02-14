Maze Runner Author James Dashner Loses Agent Following Sexual Misconduct Claim

Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

James Dashner, author of the Maze Runner series, has been dropped by his literary agent following sexual misconduct claims. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael W. Bourret confirmed that he would no longer be representing the young adult novelist. The agent explained, “I couldn’t in good conscience continue working with James, and I let him go yesterday.”

Dashner was accused of misconduct in a comment thread on the School of Library Journal’s website. In the same thread, 13 Reasons Why writer Jay Asher was also accused of misconduct. On Monday, The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators announced that is had banned Asher, though the author has denied the accusations against him and claims he left the society on his own accord. Asher’s agent has also dropped him.

Dashner’s dystopian book series was turned into a film franchise, with the third and final movie in the series, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, hitting theaters last month.