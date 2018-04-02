Listen, 2018 hasn’t been a particularly great year so far for Melania Trump. Just last week, she missed out on a free trip to the ski paradise of Davos amid the Stormy Daniels debacle, and then she begrudgingly sat through a very long State of the Union. The lady needs some advice! Enter SNL’s formidable former First Lady quartet — Jackie, Hillary, Michelle, and Martha — as they try to lift Trump’s spirits and teach her how to deal with the art of public humiliation. If only she didn’t realize in the process that the true First Lady is likely Ivanka.

