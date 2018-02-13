Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish Are Teaming Up in The Kitchen

Melissa McCarthy has joined Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen. The drama follows the wives of Irish mobsters who take over an organized crime ring in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen, becoming the most powerful, ruthless gangsters on Manhattan’s west side. (Goes without saying, but obviously, they do a better job than their husbands ever could.) Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff will direct the movie, based on the DC comic-book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. Tiffany Haddish won’t get an Oscar for Girls Trip, but with a Beyoncé selfie and this slew of new projects, who really needs one?