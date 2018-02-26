Michael B. Jordan and His Muscles Will Burn All Your Books!

In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan’s villainous Killmonger said he was going to “burn it all down.” Lucky for us, HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 lets him make good on that promise: “I want to burn,” he seethes. As Guy Montag, MBJ plays a dystopian fireman charged with burning all books. When Guy’s neighbor Clarisse McClellan (the ill-fated Dark Universe’s Sofia Boutella) opens his mind to the idea that books might actually be valuable, he starts questioning everything about his reality. Michael Shannon plays Beatty, the gung-ho fire chief who is suspicious of Guy’s new ideas. The Ray Bradbury adaptation is directed by Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes). See it this May.