9:57 p.m.

The Alienist Recap: The Sting

Romance! Terror! Teddy Roosevelt! This episode has something for everyone.

9:33 p.m.

YouTube Reportedly Resumes Running Ads on Logan Paul’s Channel

Earlier this month YouTube suspended Paul’s ability to run advertisements due to a pattern of “unsuitable” behavior.

9:15 p.m.

Theater Review: Dramas Family and Global, in An Ordinary Muslim

“Too Muslim for some, not Muslim enough for others,” one character laments.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Relevance of Relevance

Intergenerational, intersectional feminist conflict.

8:32 p.m.

L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse Pulls Neil LaBute’s ‘Fat Pig,’ Swaps In Amanda Peet Play

“Our Very Own Carlin McCullough” will have its world premiere instead.

8:18 p.m.

In Its Third Season, UnREAL Returns to Form

It’s always thinking simultaneously about the visceral pleasures it’s providing and the thoughts it’s planting in our heads.

5:58 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: March 2018

Say good-bye to Dirty Dancing.

5:46 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest Sexual-Assault Allegations Revealed by Former E! Stylist

She claims he repeatedly groped her and that E! terminated her when she reported his alleged behavior in 2013.

5:26 p.m.

What Is the Coldest Netflix Show?

A thorough investigation inspired by Seven Seconds.

5:03 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Accuser on His Transparent Firing: ‘He Has Done This to Himself’

She also defended the rigor of Amazon’s investigation.

4:43 p.m.

Can UnREAL Rebound in Season 3?

After a sophomore slump, a long hiatus, and behind-the-scenes shake-ups, can Lifetime save its breakout hit?

2:01 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez Is Making That Gina Rodriguez Rom-Com You Wanted

The Jane the Virgin star is producing and starring in Someone Great for Netflix.

1:58 p.m.

Michael B. Jordan and His Muscles Will Burn All Your Books!

MBJ stars in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 movie, out this May.

1:21 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: March 2018

Bad news for Archer fans.

12:46 p.m.

Good Girls Arrives at the Right Cultural Moment

The NBC series about three moms turned criminals is Breaking Bad meets Time’s Up.

11:39 a.m.

Steve Harvey on the Oscars Best Picture Mistake: ‘I Was Free! Thank You, God!’

“When he walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren’s hand, that’s when I knew redemption was mine.”

10:36 a.m.

Play Vulture’s Official Bachelor Drinking Game

Every time Arie says, verbatim, “I love that.”

10:31 a.m.

We Polled New Oscar Voters: How Are They Changing the Way the Academy Thinks?

We asked the younger, more diverse voters how they feel about this year’s nominations, and the results will surprise you.

10:27 a.m.

What Donald Glover Said to Lena Dunham After His Girls Arc

Dunham told Glover that she hoped his Girls role didn’t tokenize him.

10:07 a.m.

A Complete Guide to Spring TV’s Many Reboots, Revivals, and Spinoffs

From Roseanne to Trading Spaces.