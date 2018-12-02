Michael Fassbender Will Fight Hitler As A Time Traveling Cop In Kung Fury

The original Kung Fury is an extremely successful Kickstarter-funded short film from 2015 that pulled in more than $600,000 from the crowd-funding site and made its debut during the Director’s Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s getting a feature-length sequel starring Michael Fassbender, who leads a police force called the Thundercops, can travel through space and time, and must defeat the “Kung Fuhrer” — yes, that’s Adolph Hitler — to rid the world of evil. It’s also set in Miami in 1985, so it’s a period piece of sorts, and like the short film, David Hasselhoff will also be making an appearance. David Sandberg will once again write and direct the full-length movie, just as he did the original Kickstarter project. And if he can land Fassbender in the lead, just imagine who they’ll pick up for the rest of the Thundercops.