Harvey Fierstein’s landmark play is returning to the Broadway theater where it was first performed nearly four decades ago. After a successful run of performances last fall, the Second Stage Theater’s Off Broadway production of Torch Song will appear at Second Stage’s newly reopened Hayes Theater this fall. That’s the same place where the work premiered as Torch Song Trilogy back in 1982, though to make matters more confusing, the theater was then known as the Little Theatre and the updated version of the show will now go by the title Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song. As before, Michael Urie will star as the unlucky-in-love drag star Arnold, while Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl will also return as his overbearing mother. The newest iteration of Torch Song will open on Broadway November 1. Bring bunny slippers and tissues.