8:32 p.m.

Tavis Smiley Suing PBS After Being Fired for Sexual Misconduct

Smiley’s suit alleges that PBS ended his talk show over “trumped-up” sexual misconduct accusations.

7:51 p.m.

Weinstein Company Distances Itself From Harvey, Says He Acted Alone

Whatever Harvey Weinstein may have done, his former company says he acted alone.

5:50 p.m.

Every Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Song, Ranked

The music of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend covers every topic from mental illness to period sex.

5:48 p.m.

How Black Panther Crafted Erik Killmonger’s Compelling Arc

“The best villains are the ones who have a point of view you can relate to,” explains co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

5:04 p.m.

Marilyn Manson and the Politics of Being a Huge Troll

The same approach means different things in different times.

5:04 p.m.

Sorry Walking Dead Fans, But Lauren Cohan Just Committed to an ABC Pilot

Cohan does not yet have a contract in place for season nine of the hit AMC show.

4:49 p.m.

11 Things You Should Know About Olympic Figure-Skating Music

With Beyoncé and the Beatles, figure skating has a new sound.

4:47 p.m.

Gillian Jacobs and Aya Cash on Working Together Onstage and Their Careers in TV

The actors are starring in the Public Theater’s Kings.

4:34 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish to Voice a Cartoon Toucan in Netflix’s Tuca and Bertie

She ready … to be a 30-something animated bird.

4:32 p.m.

Rich Brian’s New Music Video Is a Not-So-Stealthy Yuri!!! on Ice Homage

If you haven’t already bought your Jimmy Ma stock, now is the time.

4:13 p.m.

Natalie Portman on Supporting Roman Polanski Petition: ‘I Very Much Regret It’

“I take responsibility for not thinking about it enough.”

4:11 p.m.

Here’s Why Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’ Is Still a Huge Workout Favorite

It’s well over a decade old, but it’s still going.

4:10 p.m.

Tonight Is the Dramatic Figure-Skating Showdown We Have Been Waiting For

Russian teens Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva are the best figure-skaters in the world, and tonight they are facing off for gold.

3:51 p.m.

Michael Urie’s Torch Song Is Transferring to Broadway This Fall

Mercedes Ruehl will also appear in the Broadway cast of Harvey Fierstein’s play.

3:38 p.m.

Here Are Shuri’s Best Black Panther One-Liners

“Great! Another broken white boy for us to fix!”

3:22 p.m.

Losing Ground Is an Underrated Entry in the Canon of Black Female Directors

Kathleen Collins’s only film, Losing Ground never played outside of the festival circuit until long after she died from breast cancer in 1988.

3:17 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Might Actually Be Playing Adult Beverly Marsh in It 2

She is reportedly in talks with the studio.

3:03 p.m.

And Now, a Brief Feud Between Kirstie Alley and the U.S. Men’s Curling Team

Alley announced that she thought the sport is boring.

3:01 p.m.

The New Museum’s ‘I Am More Woke Than You’ Triennial

But we must not blame artists for this curatorial belaboring.

2:59 p.m.

A Complete Guide to the TV Shows Ending in 2018

From the comedies to the dramas and everything in between.