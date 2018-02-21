Minnie Driver Has a New Dig for Matt Damon, Calls Him a ‘Nice White Male’

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Minnie Driver has been an active voice speaking out against sexual assault as part of the #MeToo movement, and in an interview with the New York Times she discussed some of the ways in which critics of the movement have gotten it wrong. Among them, Driver brought up Matt Damon’s comments on the idea that there is a “spectrum of behavior” when it comes to these crimes, which she has criticized before, noting that Damon “represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff.”

In response to critics who believe the movement is circumventing due process, Driver noted that “of course there should be due process,” but what many women are looking for is simply the idea that men need to listen to women speak about their experiences without leaping to judgment. “There’s no way to move forward unless we do this together,” she said, proposing something like a truth and reconciliation commission where “[y]ou get to be seen and heard and the accusers get to hear that and get to metabolize that, and then there is due process and then there is healing.” In other words, take the time to fully listen first, and then respond.