4:52 p.m.

Nathan Lane Responds to Billy Eichner’s Lion King Casting: ‘How Dare You!’

“What’s next? You and Ryan Gosling in The Bird Cage?”

2:07 p.m.

Watch Idris Elba Publicly Propose to His Girlfriend at a Yardie Screening

Brace yourself. It’s not you.

1:16 p.m.

Award-Winning Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dead at 48

Jóhannsson created the scores for such films as Sicario, Arrival and The Theory of Everything.

11:56 a.m.

Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney Writes About 2-Year-Old Son’s Death From Cancer

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”

11:38 a.m.

Altered Carbon Recap: Family Reunion

A surprising flashback episode fills in the gaps about Takeshi Kovacs and his sister Reileen.

11:30 a.m.

The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Was the Best I’ve Seen in Years

NBC’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Games opening ceremony was marked by intelligence and restraint.

11:24 a.m.

Kim Cattrall Does Not Want ‘Hypocrite’ Sarah Jessica Parker’s Condolences

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

9:59 a.m.

Kill Bill Stunt Coordinator Says He Wasn’t Told About Uma Thurman Driving Scene

Keith Adams says he was not “notified or consulted” about the stunt, which led to Uma Thurman’s on-set injury.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Recap: Off the Path

Is High Maintenance taking the piss out of Millennials just a bit?

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Set to Star in A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy Biopic

The film is based on personal writings by JFK’s sister, who suffered the effects of a now-infamous botched lobotomy.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

House of Cards and The Wire Actor Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for his turn on the Netflix political thriller.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Alba Get Your Vibrator

This may be the platonic ideal of a Jane the Virgin episode.

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

The Florida Project Star Brooklynn Prince Pitches Her Dream Movie

Emma Watson and John Boyega’s people should get on this immediately.

Yesterday at 7:48 p.m.

Roman Polanski Victim Accepts Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Sincere’ Apology

“I felt my rape was being used to attack him by people who don’t care about what happened to me, and I do take offense at that,” says Samantha Geimer.

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

Terry Crews’s Sexual Assault Claim Against Agent Sent to L.A. District Attorney

The allegation against WME’s Adam Venit is reportedly “under review.”

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

The 11 Most Essential Episodes of Living Single to Watch on Hulu

The ’90s sitcom about love, friendship, and black identity continues to delight.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Get Upstaged on ‘Opps’

Yugen Blakrok’s verse immediately eclipses her more famous partners.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

The Bachelor Winter Games Has an Anthem and It Is Not Going to Make Friends

You knew this day would come.

Yesterday at 4:42 p.m.

Three Billboards Director Defends His ‘Deliberately Messy’ Racist-Cop Movie

“We’re not making The Avengers. We’re trying to do something that’s a bit little more difficult and more thoughtful.”

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

LaToya Ruby Frazier Is a Goya of Black America

In her photographs, I see the rotten social malignancy that perpetuates entrenched racial discrimination.