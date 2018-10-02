While a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Friday, Nathan Lane recalled the very kind, very un-Billy Eichner-like email he had received from the Billy on the Street host after the younger actor learned he had been cast in the upcoming Lion King remake. In turn, Lane wrote Eichner a response, which he proceeded to read on-air. “How dare you? What’s next? You and Ryan Gosling in The Bird Cage!?,” Lane faux-raged. “I’d name another of my successful films but I don’t have one.” Not that modern remakes are always bad, he admitted. Allowed Lane, “Now that gay rights has come so far, in this version Timon can finally marry Pumbaa and live openly in the Serengeti.”