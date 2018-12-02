NBC Apologizes For Olympics Opening Ceremony Japan Comment

Photo: David J. Phillip/Getty Images

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their fervent desire that NBC analysts offering running commentary on the Olympics opening ceremony would take a breather once and a while. Not every second needs to be filled, right? As it turns out, the network probably agrees. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC issued an apology through anchor Carolyn Manno for a comment made by analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo during Friday’s coverage. In reference to Japan’s Prime Minister, Ramo opined, “Every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural and technical and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.” As it turns out, many Korean citizens felt the assertion that their country relied on the example of their former imperial annexer was, to paraphrase the words of NBC, insulting. You can read the network’s full apology below:

”During our coverage of the Parade of Nations on Friday we said it was notable that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the trip to Korea for the Olympics, “representing Japan, a country which occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945 but every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation.” We understand the Korean people were insulted by these comments and we apologize.”