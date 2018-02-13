Nelly Reportedly Under Investigation for Sexual Assault in England

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Another woman has accused Nelly of sexual assault. According to TMZ, police in Essex, England, are currently investigating Nelly on sexual assault charges. The alleged assault happened after his December 5 concert in Essex. The accuser claims that when she approached the rapper for a photo he led her and her friends to his dressing room. Once they were there he reportedly took her into an attached private room where she claims he masturbated in front of her and attempted to remove her shirt. She also says that he forced her to perform oral sex by pushing her head onto his erect penis. The woman says she did not report the assault to the police immediately after because she feared they would not believe her.

The concert was two months after Nelly was arrested in Washington and booked on second-degree rape charges. Nelly denied the charges, calling them “completely fabricated.” Prosecutors dropped the case in December after the accuser stopped cooperating in the investigation. At the time, a lawyer for the woman wrote, “She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”

Nelly has also denied the new accusations. An attorney for the rapper claimed to TMZ that Nelly’s girlfriend was on tour with him and was “at his side throughout.” He wrote: