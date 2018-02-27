Netflix Developing Its First Arabic Series With the Teen Thriller Jinn

Netflix is expanding the reach of its original programming by ordering its first original series in Arabic. According to Deadline, the six-part drama will be called Jinn, and it will be a young-adult fantasy drama that centers on a group of teens who encounter a jinn, or evil spirit, in the ancient city of Petra, and must stop it from destroying the world. The series comes from Elan and Rajeev Dassani, who are best known as VFX specialists. The two have worked on huge shows like Scandal and Justified. Lebanese director Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya will helm the series, which will be written by Bassel Ghandour (co-writer of the Oscar-nominated Theeb from 2014). “I love that Netflix is investing a lot in the region, it’s a real turning point,” Ghandour told Deadline. “We have such a rich storytelling culture, and we’ll finally be able to enjoy Arabic content with Netflix quality.”