8:35 p.m.

Maze Runner Author James Dashner Loses Agent Following Sexual Misconduct Claim

“I couldn’t in good conscience continue working with James [Dashner].”

6:21 p.m.

9 Best New Songs of the Week: Paris Hilton, Khalid, Normani, Ryan Adams

Paris Hilton is back to making music and we are back to stanning for it.

5:55 p.m.

A Complete Timeline of All the Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Drama

There’s probably still more to come.

5:35 p.m.

Why Star Trek: Discovery Needs to Evolve

Beneath its superficially progressive appearance, Star Trek: Discovery remains too wedded to the past.

5:27 p.m.

Natalie Portman Acknowledges Annihilation Whitewashing is ‘Problematic’

Portman and co-star Jennifer Jason Leigh say they only learned about their characters’s races after recent whitewashing accusations.

4:57 p.m.

RuPaul Will Sashay Onto Grace and Frankie Season Five

The Netflix show was just renewed for a fifth season.

4:44 p.m.

A Second Charles in Charge Star Accuses Scott Baio of Sexual Harassment

Both Charles in Charge co-stars Alexander Polinsky and Nicole Eggert claim Baio sexually abused them on the show when they were minors.

3:35 p.m.

Dev Patel and His Hair Will Be in Armando Iannucci’s David Copperfield

Happy Valentine’s Day!

2:45 p.m.

All That Sexy Olympic Figure Skating Is Making People Listen to Moulin Rouge!

Roooooooooooxane.

2:40 p.m.

Curling Is the Great British Bake Off of the Olympics

No other Olympic sport can match that Bake Off feeling of warm relaxation.

2:21 p.m.

Lena Waithe’s Queer Comedy About Her Life Gets Pilot Order at TBS

“Queer black characters have been the sidekick for long enough, it’s time for us to finally take the lead.”

2:01 p.m.

Ironically, Netflix Is Adding a Marie Kondo Series

Declutter your Netflix queue by watching only Marie Kondo.

1:41 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and the Art of the Guest Appearance

What’s Kendrick Lamar if not Phife Dawg with a messiah complex?

1:32 p.m.

Chris Rock Is As Funny As Ever in His Netflix Special Tamborine

Ten years after his last stand-up special, the comedy legend is in fine form for Chris Rock: Tamborine.

1:09 p.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Black Panther

Luckily, it’s not that much.

12:00 p.m.

Love Is Ending; Watch the Trailer for Its Third and Final Season

Premiering March 9.

11:54 a.m.

The Story of Combat Jack, Hip-Hop’s Flagship Podcaster

He was an important figure in the music industry, but his podcast work made him new-media royalty.

11:33 a.m.

We Asked a Gynecologist About That Ice-Cream Scene in Fifty Shades Freed

How will dairy affect Ana’s pH levels? And why is she using such old-timey birth control?

11:11 a.m.

Katharine McPhee Joins Broadway’s Waitress As Smash Bleeds Into Reality

LET ME BE YOUR PIE.

10:51 a.m.

The Fosters Recap: Sharon Knows Best

Having Annie Potts pop up on The Fosters is always a delight.