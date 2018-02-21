Netflix’s Lost in Space Trailer: Will Robinson Is About to Find a Lot of Danger
The Robinson family is leaving Earth and setting out across space to build human colonies 30 years in the future. But considering we’ve already had one Lost in Space series and a feature film, we know the journey won’t go smoothly. Molly Parker stars as Maureen Robinson with Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Max Jenkins as Will, and Parker Posey as the suspicious Dr. Smith. You too can get Lost in Space on April 13.
