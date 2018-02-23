It’s hard to up the ante (down the ante?) on the worst movie ever made, but goddamnit, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero are gonna try. In the trailer for their new film Best F(r)iends, The Room stars reunite as two oddball pals brought together, and presumably driven apart, over a beautiful woman, dark secrets and, of course, a dead, fully-costumed clown. Can you catch lightning in a bottle twice? What if the lighting is a dead, fully-costumed clown? Best F(r)iends is set to premiere in the United States in March and, like Kill Bill before it, will be presented in two parts. Volume One will hit select theaters on March 20 and April 2; Volume Two will debut June 1 and 4.