New Movies and Shows on iTunes: March 2018

At the beginning of (and during) every month, iTunes adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for March 2018. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on iTunes and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available March 2

If you already miss the Winter Olympics: I, Tonya

For those of you missing Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, I, Tonya isn’t going to fill that hole in your heart, but it’s still plenty worth watching. The film, which tells the story (or at least a version of it) of Tonya Harding and the infamous 1994 attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, is up for three Oscars. Aside from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, it’s probably the most divisive nominee this year, as its portrayal of Harding’s upbringing has been called both incisive and derisive. Take a gander and make up your own mind. Available March 2.

Available March 5

If you want to be part of Black Mirror: Mosaic

If you look Mosaic up on Wikipedia, it shows up as a “murder mystery” rather than a straight TV series. Steven Soderbergh’s latest work came out first as an app, and will be available to you now as a linear drama. Featuring Sharon Stone, Paul Reubens, and Garrett Hedlund, it’s a total trip and worth seeing in its more straightforward form. That said, if you’re looking for something a little bit stranger, try the app, too: It’s a choose-your-own-adventure mystery and, as a result, completely unique. Available March 5.

Available March 13

If you’re looking for a far, far away adventure: The Last Jedi

Speaking of movies you can fight over, the latest Star Wars film has also caused quite a fuss. Does it fly in the face of every Star Wars before it, defying the will of God and George Lucas? Maybe, maybe not — okay, definitely not — but it’s still a lot of fun, and pretty much everything you could ask for out of a blockbuster. It’s got charming leads, lots of action, lots of heart, and porgs. What more do you need? Available March 13.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available March 4

• Top Gear: Season 25

Available March 5

• Mosaic

Available March 12

• Rolling Stones: Stories From the Edge

Available March 26

• 2 Dope Queens

• Notes From the Field

• Game of Thrones: Seasons 1–7 Digital Box Set

Movies

Available March 1

Pitch Perfect 3

Available March 2

• I, Tonya

• Midnighters

• Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story

Available March 6

• Downsizing

• Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Available March 9

• Bent

Available March 13

• Jane

• Breakable You

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Available March 16

• Furlough

• Allure

• The Forgiven

Available March 20

• The Greatest Showman

• Insidious: The Last Key

Available March 23

• What We Started

• I Kill Giants

• Pyewacket

Available March 27

• Phantom Thread

• Condorito: The Movie

• All the Money in the World

• Proud Mary

• Shopkins Wild

• Dolores