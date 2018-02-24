Notting Hill’s Emma Chambers Dead at 53

Emma Chambers, who’s perhaps best known for her role in the beloved 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill, has died at the age of 53. Deadline reports that her agent confirmed the news, saying her death was due to “natural causes.” In addition to her supporting role in Notting Hill — in which she played Hugh Grant’s zany younger sister, Honey — Chambers is also known for her long-time recurring role in The Vicar of Dibley, acting alongside Dawn French as a verger in the sitcom, as well as the series How Do You Want Me? She’s survived by her husband, the actor Ian Dunn.