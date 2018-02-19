Aside from an injury, France’s Gabriella Papadakis endured one of the most unfortunate figure skating setbacks during her Olympics short dance program with her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, on Sunday evening: a rather noticeable wardrobe malfunction, which was brought on by a malfunctioning clasp from the back of her dress. Still, Papadakis was able to beautifully overcome the setback despite the jiggly fabric constantly swaying back and forth throughout the duo’s Latin-inspired program — at one time, even exposing her breast — which ultimately netted them a second-place finish after round one.
“My worst nightmare happened at the Olympics, I felt it right away and I prayed, it was all I could do,” Papadakis told reporters shortly after their program ended. Added Cizeron: “It’s just frustrating to miss a few points just because of a costume issue … It’s not what we get ready for when we train.” They’ll be back on the ice Tuesday evening for their long dance program, likely with a new outfit.