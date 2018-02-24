Sports, am I right?! Daniela Ulbing was tearing up some snow in PyeongChang, minding her own business in the parallel giant snowboard slalom, when tragedy struck. Nah, she didn’t fall, but one could argue what actually happened was a whole lot worse psychologically: The pigeon of the land, a squirrel, infiltrated the course and did its whole ohmygodwhereamIscatteraway! routine. The Austrian athlete was amazingly able to keep her cool and avoid hitting this asshole rodent, even managing to finish on top of her heat for an overall first-place finish. Still. Bullwinkle, come get your man.

Related Man in Tutu and Monkey Penis Pouch Bravely Makes Olympic Debut