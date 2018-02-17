Revel in the Beauty of Nathan Chen’s Historic Six-Quad Skating Routine

Say six hellos to the comeback kid. Despite his 2018 Olympics not going as smoothly as he would’ve hoped with his previous skates — only netting a 17th place position after his short program on Thursday — the 18 year-old Nathan Chen whooped gravity in its ass by attempting an astounding six quad-jumps during his Friday evening free skate. He successfully landed five of ‘em, and was a little jiggly on the sixth, making him the first skater in the history of the sport to land that many quads in one program. And, we should note, he looked absolutely breathtaking doing so. Here’s to you, “Nathan Quad.”