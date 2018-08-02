You Better Believe Omarosa Will Be Serving Trump Tea at the Big Brother House

Reality star turned White House aide turned reality star Omarosa Manigault is here to warn you about the downfall of the republic under Donald Trump. In a whispered exchange with Ross Mathews on Celebrity Big Brother, the dismissed Trump staffer said she lived in fear every day of what the president would tweet next, and that she was blocked from being a voice of reason in the White House. Mathews pleaded with her to say everything would be okay, but all Omarosa could give him was, “It’s gonna not be okay. It’s not.” And so the reality Apprentice becomes the reality Master.