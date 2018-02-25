The cast of A Wrinkle in Time probably didn’t think they’d be asked about the cultural aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting when they agreed to do press for the film, but unfortunately, such are the times we live in. While doing an Associated Press interview about her role in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Disney film, Oprah compared the emerging generation of student gun-control protesters to the activists that led the civil-rights movement in the ‘50s and ‘60s. “Young people said, ‘We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We’ve had enough and we’re willing to fight for it and we’re willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it,’” she said, drawing a parallel between the two.

Winfrey also said she wasn’t sure if she would attend next month’s March for Our Lives protest against gun violence. If she does sit this one out, however, it’s only because she thinks the nation’s focus should be on the message of young people. “I think it’s necessary that they be the leaders of this march,” Oprah concluded. “You want to hear from them. This is their march.”