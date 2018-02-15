While Oprah’s inspiring speech at the Golden Globes (now on Spotify!) had many hoping, wondering, and/or worrying that she might run for president, the American icon has now made it clear that a campaign is not in the cards. In an interview on 60 Minutes Overtime, Oprah said that, while she’s flattered by the enthusiasm, she doesn’t see that kind of political career for herself. “I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” she told Ann Silvio. “It’s not in my DNA.”

Though some may have thought that her speech at the Globes was sort of a test run for politics — and a few wealthy campaign financiers even offered to raise money for her — she also made it clear that wasn’t her intent. “I was just trying to give a good speech,” she says. “I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race. I cared about landing that speech in the room.” For now, she’ll just have to be satisfied with all her devoted fans, and also her immense celestial powers.