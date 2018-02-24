Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

And with that, the Mike Schur TV Universe expands into yet another solar system. Natalie Morales, who you probably remember as Tom Haverford’s girlfriend-turned-restaurant-employee-turned-future-wife over the course of a few seasons on Parks and Recreation, will be starring in Schur’s newest Cheers-esque NBC pilot called Abby’s. Per the network’s description, the sitcom will be set in an unlicensed bar in San Diego, “where the regulars enthusiastically enforce a unique set of rules that give them a sense of community and allow them to avoid the frustrating behavior found at other establishments.” (Too bad her new landlord doesn’t seem to be jazzed about it.) Morales, of course, will be playing Abby — a former Army staff sergeant who has a penchant for ball-busting and caring for her costumers. It’s currently unclear when the pilot will be airing on NBC. That’s Tommy’s girl for ya!