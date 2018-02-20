NBC is home to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want you to get your late-night fix. To satisfy your cravings, the network created the Tonight Show “Fallon Five,” a pocket-sized late-night show that still manages to have everything you want out of an episode of Fallon. Monologue joks? Done. Dueting? Done. Finding out that wearing a fake mustache for a film is crazy? Done. Honestly, a permanent five-minute-long Tonight Show sounds like the way to go. The only question is: Can you handle watching all that additional ice dancing every night?