Peter Rabbit Filmmakers Apologize for Making Fun of Blackberry Allergies

27 mins ago

Black Panther Is Poised to Be the Biggest February Premiere of All Time

Current tracking predicts the film could have a $165 million domestic box office, ahead of Deadpool and many of its fellow MCU films.

7:35 p.m.

Michael Fassbender Will Fight Hitler As A Time Traveling Cop In Kung Fury

The feature will be a sequel to the Kickstarter-funded short film from 2015.

6:37 p.m.

A Creepy Family Is Being Haunted In The Trailer For Marrowbone

Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Mia Goth star in this ghostly thriller.

5:42 p.m.

Rhye and the Failed Promise of ‘Post-R&B’

Like many internet trends, it was heavy on aesthetics and light on substance.

5:29 p.m.

Late Night’s Amber Ruffin Shades Bill Maher in Writers Guild Opening Monologue

Ruffin, the host of the Writers Guild of America East awards, slammed the Real Time comic.

5:20 p.m.

Mary J. Blige to Play a Sadistic Time-Traveling Assassin in The Umbrella Academy

The Netflix series is being adapted from the graphic novel and comic by Gerard Way.

4:59 p.m.

Other Sites Have Fake News, So SoundCloud Has Fake Music

Why rise to the No. 1 spot when you can just buy it?

4:50 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Just Pulled Off an Incredibly Good First Season

This show could be one of the all-time Star Trek greats.

4:29 p.m.

Zac Efron Is Ridiculously Grimy in These Photos From Harmony Korine’s New Movie

Zac Efron, please take a shower.

4:16 p.m.

Report: Seal’s Sexual-Battery Case Has Been Dropped

A former neighbor had accused the singer of groping her at his home in 2016.

3:04 p.m.

Regina Hall and Casey Wilson Join the Pilot for Showtime’s Ball Street

They join stars Andrew Rannells and Don Cheadle.

2:41 p.m.

This YouTube Channel Is Helping Brazilian Funk Go Global

And it shows no signs of slowing down.

2:36 p.m.

Blam! Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Go on an 8-City Tour

Starting March 31.

2:20 p.m.

The Obamas’ Official Portraits Rise to the Occasion

Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald join the canon.

1:32 p.m.

17 U.S. Winter Olympians to Follow on Instagram Right Now

Whether for inspiration, fitspiration, or thirst.

1:17 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf Is Getting a Netflix Talk Show

“You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.”

1:07 p.m.

Lady Bird Will Go Home Empty-handed on Oscar Night, Unless …

… some of these five come-from-behind conditions are met.

12:53 p.m.

How Babylon Berlin Turned 1920s Germany Into a Wild, Historical-Fiction Fantasy

Director Tom Tykwer on the dance clubs, flapper girls, and political violence in his new Netflix show.

11:32 a.m.

Peter Rabbit Filmmakers Apologize for Making Fun of Blackberry Allergies

Parents have complained about a scene where Peter Rabbit uses a slingshot to force-feed a blackberry to a farmer who is allergic to the fruit.

11:29 a.m.

Altered Carbon Recap: Sibling Rivalry

Is Reileen the true mastermind of Altered Carbon?