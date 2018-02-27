Peter Sarsgaard Says He Won’t Work With Woody Allen Again

On Meet the Press Daily, actors Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard stated that they believe Dylan Farrow’s abuse allegations against Woody Allen. But when asked whether they’d work with the director again, their answers got a little more complicated: “I’ve already done a Woody Allen movie,” Sarsgaard said (he acted in 2013’s Blue Jasmine), and added that he wouldn’t do another. Daniels, meanwhile, said, “It’s a difficult decision because of Purple Rose of Cairo. That movie will always be a great experience, a great movie for me, and he will always be a great American filmmaker. I got to work with him at the age of 30, and it changed my life.” Daniels continued, “I believe Dylan Farrow. Would I do another one with Woody? The difficult decision would be to turn him down.” What would Will McAvoy have done with such a vague answer, we wonder?